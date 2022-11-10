Fat Joe Was Asked If He “F**ked Ashanti” After Defending Her Amid Irv Gotti Drama

Fat Joe says he was asked if he’d been intimate with singer Ashanti after the Bronx rapper came to her defense following Irv Gotti’s questionable remarks regarding their past involvement.

“I’m the brother that looks out for the sisters, but somebody had asked me, ‘Yo, why’d you jump out and defend Ashanti like that?’ This guy who’s a friend of mine he said, ‘Yo, you f**ked Ashanti?’”, the Terror Squad leader shared on the latest episode of Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk before adding that he was “flabbergasted” by the assumption.

“When somebody I considered one of my brothers was like, ‘Yo, you f**kin’ her?’ Are you crazy? That’s my sister. And then I noticed that when I started telling him that that’s my sister, his whole face calmed down and said, ‘Wow, she really is your sister.’”

“This was like, blasphemy or some sh*t, right? Cause she’s been my sister for 20-something years. And Irv [is] my brother… I love him… I’m not trying to disrespect Irv. I’m talking about the situation.”

Ashanti’s “What’s Luv” collaborator called Gotti a “sucka” for sharing intimate details of their past on an August episode of Drink Champs, many of which the singer has denied.

“Whatever he has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right? I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it feels like he’s not over the young lady, right?” Crack said at the time.

“Also we didn’t know that they was f**king,” he went on. “The whole time, I was there, on tour – I never seen them together like that. I’m not saying they weren’t because they were, there were rumors that they were, I never seen it. But I don’t need to know! It’s okay if it’s a documentary, but to go on Drink Champs and call her a b*tch [and ] keep disrespecting her [is wrong.]”

After catching wind of Joey’s comments, Gotti began questioning their friendship.

“I feel like he fooled me,” Gotti said of Joe. “He’s not my friend. I was fooled. In life you get fooled. Forget Joe, because they don’t want me to talk about Joe.”

As for Ashanti, the “Only U” artist recently spoke to Angie Martinez about Gotti’s comments, telling the radio vet, “Irv flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

She also addressed his pillow talk on the remix of Diddy’s current single, “Gotta Move On,” also featuring Yung Miami of The City Girls and Bryson Tiller.