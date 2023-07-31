Fat Joe Explains Why He “Might Be” Jealous Of Drake

Drake has made a lot of enemies throughout his career, whether due to his success or disses. Fat Joe recently spoke about his envy caused by the 6 God’s many prized possessions and how he potentially received them.

The Terror Squad leader hosted an Instagram Live session recently and addressed rumors that the Toronto superstar may not have paid for his plane or 2Pac’s $1 million crown ring. “Let me tell you why I might be jealous of Drake,” Joey Crack said. “I’ve never seen a guy people love more. Because it’s rumors his airplane — which looks like the flyest plane in the world — was actually given to him by a friend. Someone who wants to be down with the man who has a 15-year run of unstoppable hits.”

“Then, there’s a guy who owns all the crypto sh*t, he buys the 2Pac ring for $1 million and he gives it to Drake,” Joe continued. “Who the f**k is giving people this type of sh*t? Yes, I’m not making this sh*t up.” The “Lean Back” artist, in his beloved animated tone, remarked that he can’t even get complimentary socks or croissants. Check out the rant below.

While Drake has found himself on defense throughout parts of his career, he has shown time and again that he isn’t afraid to send disses back. He appeared on Travis Scott’s blockbuster release Utopia on Friday (July 28) and sent shots at Pusha T and Pharrell.

“Heard your new joint, it’s embarrassing, sh*t/ You talk to the cops on some therapist sh*t/ You act like you love this American sh*t/ But, really, the truth is you scared of the 6,” he rapped toward King Push on “Meltdown,” in reference to Push’s relationships with law enforcement.

He continued, turning his attention to Skateboard P. “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss/ Give a f**k about all of that heritage sh*t/ Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis/ They not even wearing that sh*t,” he spat with an aggressive tone.

The “Search & Rescue” rapper infamously purchased Pharrell’s jewelry from his auction in the fall and showed it off in the video for “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin.” Pharrell also recently began working with Louis Vuitton, though Drake is clearly less than impressed. Check out the “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin” video below.