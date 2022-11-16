Fat Joe Says Takeoff Was The Modern Day Run-D.M.C.

Fat Joe attends as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation hosts 2022 Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on October 24, 2022 in New York City; Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the Daytime Village Presented by Capital One at the 2017 HeartRadio Music Festival at the Las Vegas Village on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stephen A. Smith’s recent episode of his Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast featured rapper Fat Joe as he shared his sentiments about what Takeoff meant to Hip-Hop. He also went so far as to compare Takeoff to the legendary and influential Hip-Hop group Run-D.M.C.

About 45-minutes into the episode titled, “Don’t Knock The Hustle,” Joey Crack spoke on the late Atlanta rapper and other slain MCs. Following Smith estimating about 14 rappers being killed this year alone, Fat Joe said: “We had Rest In Peace Biggie, Rest In Peace Jam Master Jay… Tupac, but they were like spaced out. It’s like these kids are getting killed every other week. Takeoff who recently got killed — Rest In Peace — he’s like the Run-DMC of his time. He’s not no regular rapper, he’s a big deal.”

He added, “We went from rappers being heroes, to now being targets.”

Further in the episode the “Lean Back” rapper expressed what losing Takeoff meant to his family and the community.

“When I look at a young brother like him die, I look at a hundred families that could have ate from the jobs he give them. His family — who’s suffering forever, I pray for all these kids.”

Takeoff, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was killed by stray bullets earlier this month. The 28-year-old was one-third of the game-changing rap trio Migos. Run-D.M.C., comprised of three members as well, lost their fellow brethren Jam Master Jay in 2002 to gun violence.

Take’s fatal shooting occurred in the wee hours of Nov. 1 at Billiards and Bowling as he was with fellow Migos member and his uncle, Quavo. Two surviving bystanders were caught in the crossfire and taken to the hospital while Quavo was unharmed. A funeral was held for Takeoff in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 11) filled with family and friends.

Take a listen to Fat Joe speak about Takeoff and much more on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast here.