Fat Joe Calls Tems’ “Free Mind” Song Of The Year

Fat Joe has declared Tems’ hit single “Free Mind” as the best song of the year. The Bronx native hopped on Instagram Live this past weekend to share his thoughts on a few topics, but began the clip singing the song’s praises as it blares in the background.

“It’s the biggest in the game,” the Terror Squad leader says of the Nigerian crooner’s breakthrough solo release. “I played this because to me, this is the song of the year.” Grooving along to the music, the 52-year-old further stamped “Free Mind” as the definitive track of 2022, adding, “Song of the Year to me, I don’t know about you.”

“Free Mind” was initially released in September 2020 as part of Tems’ debut EP For Broken Ears, but garnered increased fanfare following her appearance on Wizkid’s smash hit “Essence.” The track, which peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard 100, also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and received Gold certification by the RIAA.

Fat Joe isn’t the only star to have sung Tems’ praises. Rihanna, who’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single “Lift Me Up” was penned by the Afrobeats artist, commended Tems on her skills as a songwriter following the song’s release back in October. “It’s the pen for me,” the Barbadian hitmaker wrote on Instagram at the time. “Love to you sistren.”

“Lift Me Up” topped the charts in several countries and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The song has received a significant amount of acclaim, as well as several award nominations, including Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards. The ballad recently took home the hardware for Best Original Song in a Feature Film at the 13th Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

