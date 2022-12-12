Fat Joe And Uncle Luke Squash Misunderstanding Regarding Miami Hip-Hop

Actor Luther Campbell poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio, Fat Joe attends the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn

Fat Joe and Uncle Luke have squashed their quarrel based on who discovered who in Miami’s Hip-Hop scene. On Friday (Dec. 9), Luke and Joe joined a joint Instagram Live to hash out the misunderstanding and find common ground regarding Pitbull and Trick Daddy’s discovery.

Terror Squad’s head honcho clarified his comments claiming to have got Trick signed, which he initially made during an appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast in May 2022.

“Like I told you, Luke is an Icon, a living legend. He created the sound of Miami. He put everybody on,” Fat Joe, 52, said to the Floridian when he hopped on Live.

“Trick Daddy sh*t was playing all over Carol Mart, all over the parties. I went back up to New York, I sat in the office with Craig Kallman, who’s still the boss of Atlantic. I don’t f**k with him no more, but I took the demo of Trick Daddy,” the Grammy-nominated artist continued.

“I put it on his desk and said, ‘You need to sign this guy, he’s the next guy. I know you discovered Trick Daddy. You discovered Pitbull. I never said I discovered them, Luke. I took his demo out of love for Hip Hop. And Craig Kallman called me two days later and said, ‘I signed the guy Trick from Miami.'”

Later in the IG live conversation, the duo discussed the claims that Crack discovered Pitbull. 2 Live Crew’s raunchy leader expressed that he was inspired by Joe’s success to sign the Cuban artist to Luke Records in 2001. Unc even showed love to Joey and his role in getting these artists to another level since he relocated to Miami.

“I wanted a Cuban artist because I was from Miami. I told Jullian Boothe, he was my A&R guy, Big Teach, Jeff Sanchez, ‘We need to find a Cuban artist. I don’t give a f**k what y’all do,” Luke, 61, said. “Go find me a God damn Cuban artist because I will not be complete in Miami unless I have a Cuban artist. Them dudes got Big Pun and Fat Joe outta New York, we gotta compete.”