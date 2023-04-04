Father Gifts Son 40 Acres Of Land For His 13th Birthday, Calls It “A Life Lesson”

A father from California has given his son an everlasting gift for his 13th birthday: 40 acres of land.

Faheem Muhammad, owner of real estate company Oasis Investment Group, celebrated his son’s milestone with valuable land in San Diego. He has since then gone viral for the surprising gift.

According to CBS 8, the father shared that he bought 198 acres of land back in 2021 to have a residence away from city living. Muhammad gave his son a 40-acre portion of that area.

“We see clear space, where we can uninterruptedly enjoy nature, especially growing up in a congested city like L.A. When we are out here, it’s totally different,” he stated.

Per Muhammad’s business Instagram, not only does Oasis Investment Group purchase properties to resell on the southside of Chicago, it also educates potential buyers about homeownership and how to do it properly.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to teach him a life lesson about the land,” he told the news outlet. He also shared that his son was excited about the gift, to which he claimed that he would create an “open camping space.”

“You could build, like, ATVs around the whole thing,” his son reportedly shared. “Build a zipline from the mountain.”

Like his mother taught him and his siblings early-on about the importance of owning property and giving back to their neighborhood, Muhammad kept the tradition going with his own children. Per outlet, he wants to teach his children the importance of ownership and generational wealth, as his mother has done with Rites of Passage camps for inner-city children.

Take a look at Muhammad and his son above as they stand on his son’s new 40 acres of California land.