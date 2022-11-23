Fetty Wap Donates “Sweet Yamz” To Families In Need For Thanksgiving

Many rappers have been showing just how generous they can be with the upcoming holiday season. From turkey giveaways to providing essential items needed for families, rappers have focused on spreading holiday cheer and goodwill. Fetty Wap is the latest of the bunch to donate food to families in need ahead of the day of harvest.

On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Paterson, N.J. native’s team — with 300 Entertainment — hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown. Teaming up with principal Dr. Mills from the educational institute College Achieve Paterson, Fetty, his family, 300 CEO Kevin Liles, and brethren Monty supplied free food and groceries for attendees as Hot 97’s DJ Drewski spun tunes on the ones and twos.

Volunteers ay “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway Steven Eloiseau

“I’m very grateful for my fans and for my community because I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” Fetty stated in a press release obtained by VIBE. “Giving back, especially in my hometown, is very important to me no matter what the circumstances are. Even though I can’t be there in person, shout-out to every single one of my fans, supporters, and everyone that’s still rocking with me!”

Dr. Mills added: “We are grateful for this contribution of Thanksgiving meals to our families. Times are tough as people across the country are struggling with the rising cost of food. Once again, our community has risen to the occasion and given back to Paterson. Now, many who would have had to go without will be able to enjoy a wonderful holiday celebration with their families.”

300 Ent . CEO Kevin Liles Steven Eloiseau

The event was named after Fetty’s new song “Sweet Yamz,” which dropped on Friday (Nov. 18). The single is the “Trap Queen” rapper’s first release since his 2021 effort, “Klassic.” Fetty’s last full-length project, The Butterfly Effect, premiered in 2021 via RGF and 300 Ent.

The 31-year-old, born Willie Maxwell II, has been laying low musically since his recent run-ins with the law. Although he wasn’t present at the event, his team still found a way for Paterson residents to feel his presence.

Check out some images from the Thanksgiving giveaway above and take a listen to his newest track, “Sweet Yamz” below.