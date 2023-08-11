Fetty Wap Shares Jail Photos Following 6-Year Prison Sentence

Fetty Wap has shared new prison photos following his six-year sentence. On Thursday (Aug. 11), the New Jersey rapper’s Instagram was active with a picture revealing his new look. Fetty is seen in the picture wearing brown prison garb, short Black locs, and a larger physique. “FREE ZOO #1738,” the caption read.

Fetty Wap, né Willie Junior Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug trafficking charges. According to The New York Times, the rapper received a sentence one year longer than the offered minimum. Ahead of the sentencing, the prosecution sent a letter to Judge Joanna Seybert arguing for a longer term. They claimed that Maxwell used his fame and visibility to “glamorize the drug trade” off his 2015 hit, “Trap Queen.”

In response, Wap’s lawyers argued for a lighter sentence, claiming their client turned to drugs to aid during his “financial struggles.” Billboard reports that the “679” artist’s lawyers insisted that the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed his capacity to earn funds touring on the road.

As a result, Maxwell turned to selling drugs to make enough money to fund his lifestyle and expenses. “What makes this case unusual is Mr. Maxwell’s motivation,” the letter read. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to support others financially. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

“Suddenly, it felt like life was going in reverse, and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,” they added. “His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

Breon Peace, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District, added to the statement, speaking to the decision to make an example out of the NJ artist. “Young people who admire the defendant and are considering selling drugs need to be sent a message that selling drugs is not a glamorous lifestyle and, if they participate in that trade, they will receive lengthy prison sentences,” she stated.