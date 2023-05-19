Fetty Wap’s Lawyers Say “Financial Struggles” Led To Involvement In Drug Ring

Fetty Wap’s lawyers are looking to get a lighter sentence for his drug trafficking case dating back to his 2021 arrest. The 31-year-old’s legal team says that his “financial struggles” caused him to get involved with the multi-million dollar drug ring.

The “679” artist’s lawyers argued that the COVID-19 pandemic ruined his ability to be on the road, thus hindering any tour income he was able to generate, according to Billboard.

“What makes this case unusual is Mr. Maxwell’s motivation,” they wrote. “Personal gain was not his motivation. Rather, he was motivated by his commitment to financially support others. He now realizes that he does not have to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

“Suddenly it felt like life was going in reverse and he became ashamed when he began to struggle to keep up the lifestyle that he created for so many,” they added. “His judgment became impaired. Desperate to keep up with his financial obligations, Mr. Maxwell became involved in the instant offense for a few months in the spring of 2020.”

According to Fetty Wap’s legal team, he “realizes the terrible mistake he made” and is “truly sorry for the loss and hurt he has caused.” They are hoping to reduce his potential sentence to five years due to the unique circumstances of the situation and the accountability he has shown.

The Trap & B artist was arrested in October 2021 right before he was set to perform at Rolling Loud New York. He was accused of trafficking over 100 kilograms of opioids, crack, and cocaine from the West Coast to be sold throughout Long Island. Fetty pled guilty to conspiring to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in 2022.