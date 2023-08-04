Lizzo’s Former Documentarians Describe Her As “Arrogant” And “Unkind” Amid Lawsuit

Filmmakers who worked on Lizzo’s documentary Love, Lizzo have now spoken out against the disgraced singer, who has recently been accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming her dancers.

The documentarians have shared their experience working with the “Juice” singer, as one filmmaker pulled out of the project before it was even finished. On Wednesday (Aug. 2), Sophia Nahli Allison explained what it was like briefly working for “arrogant, self-centered, and unkind,” Lizzo after quitting the doc early on.

“In 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary: I walked away after about 2 weeks,” she stated in an Instagram Story. “I was treated with such disrespect by her. I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a sh*tty situation with little support. My spirit said to run as fast as you f**king can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut.”

Sharing this because validating other Black women's experiences is deeply important to me.

Throughout the alleged horrific experience, Allison did admit that she felt “gaslit and deeply hurt,” but “has healed.” She also shed light on how “dangerous” the situation was — declaring that “this kind of abuse of power happens far too often” in the industry.

She went on, “Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown women in the process. (Notice how the documentary ended up being directed by a cis white man.) She is a narcissistic bully and has built her brand off of lies.”

Allison shared that she was initially “excited to support and protect a Black woman through the documentary process” but after learning Lizzo’s character, she felt the “Rumors” singer was putting on “a curated facade.”

to be clear…

The filmmaker also shared an IG story by Charlene Sanchez, who also worked on the same documentary. Co-signing Allison’s sentiments, she wrote, “I was part of this documentary with @yagurlsophia! This is all true [melting emoji] I had to vent to so many of my friends about it.”

“It was such a small crew and the experience of working with Lizzo was a nightmare,” she said in the screenshot captured by HipHopDX.

On Tuesday (Aug. 1), Lizzo was accused by three former background dancers of sexual harassment, fat-shaming, and more. One of the ladies, Arianna Davis, also alleged that Lizzo once singled her out in front of everyone for gaining weight. The former employees have filed a lawsuit.

Additionally, the dancers accused Lizzo of pressuring them to touch a nude performer while attending an Amsterdam club in the “Red Light District.”

Rebutting accusations, the flute-slinging bellower stated on Tuesday (July 1) via IG, “Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”

She added, “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

