First And Last: Coco Jones Reveals Persistent Man In Her Instagram DM

First And Last is a video series that uncovers surprising moments in the lives of our favorite figures in entertainment, music, and more. As the subjects are hit with rapid fire questions — forcing them to think of their earliest to most recent bits on the spot — they give us a genuine look into who and what made them into who they are today.

Coco Jones joined VIBE for an episode of First And Last, as she was hit with rapid questions that made her think of her earliest to most recent moments in life. From the first time a fan made her emotional, to the last time she doubled-back on an ex, Jones dished it all — including the last “wild DM” she’s received from someone.

“Last wild DM is probably somebody saying they’re going to marry me, or something like that,” she revealed when asked about what goes down in her Instagram inbox. “Actually, there is this one guy that asked me to follow him every day in a new way, and I’m personally starting to love this. I’m loving the creativity, but he doesn’t know I’m reading every one of them.”

Jones also said that she’s close to giving the unnamed man a follow, as she’s become keen to his consistency. “They’re really, really spectacular and one day you will earn that follow,” she said.

Coco Jones performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

“Funny thing about me is my page is full of all these surprises and you’d love to see them if you follow me,” she read. “Good morning, sunshine. Follow me today, and I promise you your life’s wildest dreams. It’s always something new and I really, really appreciate the creativity, sir.”

The “ICU” singer hasn’t publicly revealed if she’s dating anyone at the moment, as the 2023 BET Awards Best New Artist has kept busy. However she did share that she has “double-backed” on an ex before.

“The last time I doubled-back was definitely last July. It was worth every moment. I enjoyed the ride,” the singer revealed.

Jordan L. Jones and Coco Jones in Bel-Air season 1, episode 7 Adam Rose/PEACOCK

Elsewhere in First And Last, the Bel-Air star recalled the first time a major R&B singer co-signed her – naming Janet Jackson and BabyFace. She also spoke on the first time that a fan made her emotional, as the actress/singer inspired the young girl to be more confident.

“Babyface had me be a part of his Girls’ Night Out album, which was all the R&B girlies with him, a legend,” she beamed. “And Janet put my whole performance of my rendition of one of her songs on her page. So they both cosigned me first-ish.”

Speaking to a fan making her emotional, she added, “Recently, a first was this girl that told me about when she watched me in Let It Shine, the movie I did when I was younger. She always wanted to be in the background and not make too much of a scene with her outfits and how she looked. And then she said, ‘If she can wear colors, then I can do it, too.'”

Disney Channel’s ‘Let it Shine’ perform at the 43rd Annual NAACP Image Awards Nominees’ Luncheon at The Beverly Hills Hotel on February 11, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

“Her and her mom that day, after she watched the movie, went and bought her a whole new wardrobe. But yeah, it definitely made me emotional,” she concluded.

Watch Coco Jones speak on even more random moments in her life in the full episode of First And Last above.