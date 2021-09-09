‘First Wives Club’ Renewed For A Third Season On BET+

Tracy Oliver’s First Wives Club, starring Jill Scott, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Michelle Buteau is returning for its third season. The popular dramedy is set in New York City and follows Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau), and Hazel (Scott), who bond after their respective marriages fall apart and ultimately, find strength in sisterhood and revenge.

The series also stars RonReaco Lee, Mark Tallman, and Michelle Mitchenor. During the show’s second season, Essence Atkins, Deborah Cox, Gary Dourdan, Jordan Carlos, and Mikhail Keize joined the cast with recurring roles.

It has not been confirmed if Scott Rudin, a producer on the 1996 film The First Wives Club and an executive producer for the first two seasons of the series, will return as executive producer. Back in April, Rudin stated he was “stepping back from my film and streaming projects in addition to my work on Broadway,” following abuse allegations.