Fivio Foreign Reacts To His Girl Going Off Over Asian Doll Twerking Video

Fivio Foreign is not pleased with the backlash that came from his girlfriend after a video surfaced of him dancing with Asian Doll. The 32-year-old took to Twitter to express his disdain.

A nigga can’t dance w. His friend.. this world demonic smh — Fivio Foreign (@FivioForeign) December 28, 2022

“A ni** can’t dance w. His friend,” the Brooklyn drill rapper said. “This world demonic smh.” This tweet followed an incensed Instagram Live session from his girlfriend, Jasmine Giselle, where she blasted the “City Of Gods” rapper for catching a twerk from the Dallas rapper to Ice Spice’s new record “In Ha Mood.”

“Home here. But posted up with Asian Doll, you real cute,” Giselle said to Fivi during her Wednesday (Dec. 28) rant. “This is ain’t no exposure sh*t. We together, but he’s been hiding that we are together…For the bi**hes that didn’t know. Asian Doll, we’re together. I don’t know why you posted up with Asian Doll like you with Asian Doll.”

Fivio Foreign girlfriend and baby mother Jasmine goes off on him while on IG live after Asian Doll posted a TikTok twerking on him. ? pic.twitter.com/hi6lysR6Wu — The Info Spot (@TheInfoSpot) December 28, 2022

Fivio gets up from bed in the video and says Jasmine is “doing weird sh*t,” to which she replies “Oh, going to my crib and dubbing on Asian Doll is weirder. You don’t like this sh*t, right? Well, I don’t like the sh*t you doing either, embarrassing me on Instagram. What you mean?”

“You moving around acting like you single and you not,” she continued. “That’s your problem, you not single. And they was doing that today. You not single. He’s home, here, everyday. Yea, he’s sick now. ’Cause when ni**as get caught up they sick all of a sudden.”

It was a rather intimate dance, with Fivio grabbing the back of Asian Doll’s jeans and humping her. The B.I.B.L.E rapper and his partner have had issues in the past, with Giselle labeling him a “bi-sexual sex addict.” She later backtracked and apologized, saying she was lying, so it is unclear what else they may be battling, but this public situation certainly did not help.





