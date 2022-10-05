Fivio Foreign Performs “City Of Gods” And “Big Drip” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Fivio Foreign graced the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards stage with a high-powered performance that doubled as a coronation of his ascent to star status.

Kicking off his set with his anthemic ode to the Big Apple, “City Of Gods,” the Brooklyn native—clad in a shimmering jacket designed by Celine—summoned Bronx rapper Lil Tjay to join him onstage. Running through their collaborative hit “Zoo York,” the drill rap star gave Bronx’s own room to serenade the crowd with his defiant track “Beat The Odds” while delivering his vocals and rocking a black outfit beneath a bulletproof vest. Jumping back into the spotlight, Fivio closed out his performance with his signature hit, “Big Drip,” and declared, “BET, I love y’all” before exiting the stage.

2022 has proved to be a breakout year for Fivio Foreign. In April, the rapper unleashed his debut studio album, B.I.B.L.E., which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200. The project was led by the Gold-certified single “City of Gods” featuring Kanye West and Alicia Keys, as well as the Coi Leray and Queen Naija-assisted hit “What’s My Name.” B.I.B.L.E. also included additional features from A$AP Rocky, Polo G, Lil Yachty, Lil Tjay, Chlöe, KayCyy, and more.

Watch his BET Hip Hop Awards moment above.