Fivio Foreign Discusses Signing To Mase And Receiving A $5,000 Advance

Fivio Foreign discussed details of his record deal on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie The Kid and Wallo267. The conversation revealed the Brooklyn rapper inked a contract with Mase’s RichFish label and received a $5,000 advance. He described how he “just signed the sh*t, immediately,” without a lawyer present back in 2019.

“The ni**a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it.”

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation

He continued to discuss receiving the $5,000 advance, to the confusion of the podcast hosts. The “Big Drip” rapper explained how he picks up on insider knowledge from Mase, seeming content with the deal.

“I thought that sh*t was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That sh*t ain’t last two weeks,” detailed Fivio.

“I don’t really be complaining or crying over spilled milk,” he continued. “I already made this decision. For me, I’m in a better situation now. He get what he get…But I control my money.”

Back in 2020, 50 Cent was a guest on Rap Radar’s Cigar Talk and claimed Mase was practicing the same predatory behavior that pushed him away from Diddy. After 50 Cent’s allegations, Naji, the host of the digital platform spoke with Mase who provided details on the deal.

Fivio & Mase do have an existing agreement which I won’t disclose. But, we will have clarity soon, on a lot of issues. #CigarTalk https://t.co/uP0aHZfUqY — Naji (@NajiChill) February 20, 2020

“PSA: I spoke to Mase today. He called me & showed me paperwork saying he took 0% of Fivio Foreign’s publishing rights,” Naji tweeted. “Fivio & Mase do have an existing agreement which I won’t disclose. But, we will have clarity soon, on a lot of issues.”

At the time, Fivio himself also went on Hot 97 and clarified the situation with Pete Rosenburg. “So it was a production deal… He don’t own none of my publishing,” he explained.

Watch Fivio Foreign’s full conversation on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast on YouTube.