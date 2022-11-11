Fivio Foreign Raps With Former NFL QB Eli Manning On “Giants On 3”

Rapper Fivio Foreign is on the field before the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fivio Foreign brought a different side out of the former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as they traded bars on their new record “Giants On 3.” The duo was joined by former New York Giants center Shaun O’Hara for a spoof of the Brooklyn rapper’s actual new track “1 On 3.”

The video opens with the former teammates being escorted into the lobby of a studio by a secretary who scolds their clothing. “What’s up with these vests?” she asks. She then pulls out new ensembles which make Manning say “Wow.”

The visual then transitions into the recording studio, where a beat plays in the background. The “Big Drip” rapper nods along with his engineer while three women vibe out on a couch before he hears a knock at the door. In walks the former athletes wearing new outfits; Manning is sporting a yellow Celine hoodie and matching bucket hat and O’Hara dons a colorful hoodie with a yellow beanie.

Fivio is impressed with their new threads, repeatedly saying “I like that” before giving the two men chains to wear. He then gives words of encouragement about “feeling like a rapper” before they enter the booth. Manning and O’Hara are less than stellar when it comes to lyricism, but they impressively stay on beat for the most part before the drill rapper finishes off the record.

This parody effort follows what has been a major year for Fivio Foreign. The 32-year-old carried the momentum of his scene-stealing verse on Kanye West’s “Off The Grid” into his April debut album B.I.B.L.E which featured DJ Khaled, Quavo, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, and more.