Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance

Fivio Foreign has garnered public ridicule following a live performance that left many in attendance and viewing from elsewhere scratching their heads.

On Wednesday evening (Oct. 19), the rapper appeared at the Barclays Center to perform during the Brooklyn Nets’ season-opening half-time show but suffered numerous technical difficulties during his set.

The 32-year-old ran through fan favorites like his B.I.B.L.E. singles “City of Gods” and “What’s My Name,” but couldn’t seem to keep up with the backing track. The prerecorded audio was slightly offbeat in comparison to his vocals in live time. Surrounded by a group of dancers, Fivio continued his performance but ultimately came up short in entertaining the crowd.

The “Big Drip” rapper’s underwhelming outing lead to a string of social media posts denigrating the set, with some deeming it as the “worst” they’d seen in recent memory.

I don’t know who fivio foreign is, but this one of the worst halftime shows I ever seen — Leif on the Wind (@erikjaybird) October 20, 2022

Fivio has also received criticism for his history of having live performances go awry like his appearance at the Kanye West’s Donda 2 album listening, during which similar audio issues occurred. However, he did fare better during his closing performance at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this month, serenading the crowd alongside his surprise guest Lil Tjay.

Unfortunately, the RichFish signee’s underwhelming vibes last night apparently rubbed off on the Nets, as the team lost their season-opening matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108.

Watch clips of Fivio’s halftime show performance below.

Fivio Foreign's halftime performance at the Brooklyn Nets game ??pic.twitter.com/D2MOrAzH2G — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 20, 2022