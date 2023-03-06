Fivio Foreign Requests “Prayers” After Missing Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Music artist Fivio Foreign performs during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 23, 2022 in New York City.

Fivio Foreign has offered fans an apology after missing his scheduled Rolling Loud Los Angeles performance. Originally billed to take the stage during the massive festival on Friday (March 3), the 32-year-old musician was absent.

Using social media, the “We Go Up” rapper updated his audience, sharing that his physical health was not up to standard, causing him to skip the performance.

“Apologize to @RollingLoud & everybody who came out to see me,” he wrote. “I ain’t make it. My first time missing a show and I feel so crazy about it but my body dealing with some real issues. Juss keep me in yah prayers & I’ll hit Tariq up to make it up.”

The Grammy-nominated artist did not share further details or specifics on his exact ailment or condition. Ahead of Rolling Loud, 2023 has shaped up to be relatively calm for Fivio so far, with just one new single “Sicc & Tired.” Fans, however, will not have to wait too long for the Brooklyn drill artist to drop.

Back in December 2023, he announced a mixtape in the works with DJ Drama that has yet to receive an official release date. However, he teased on social media that the project is due in April. In the video uploaded to Twitter, Fivio rapped as producer Einer Bankz provided the music on a ukelele.

The Gangsta Grillz project is one of several DJ Drama has in the works, including a planned collaboration with Pusha T. Additionally, Drama announced the forthcoming album, I’m Really Like That, featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Freddie Gibbs, and Doe Boy.