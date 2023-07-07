Flavor Flav Clarifies Story Of “Crackhead Inspiration” For Clock Necklace

Flavor Flav of Public Enemy attends the opening event dedicating the Hip-Hop at 50 Exhibit "Holla If Ya Hear Me" sponsored by Technics at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 29, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Flavor Flav is not too pleased with the media and their interpretation of a crackhead inspiring his legendary clock necklace. The 64-year-old set the record straight via social media.

“FROM FLAVOR FLAV HIMSELF,” the Public Enemy founder wrote on Instagram on Friday morning (July 7) in all capital letters. “Whoever wrote this headline is a complete AHOLE !!! If you read the story,, I never said the crackhead inspired the clock,, I said::: MY BOY BAZERK PUT THE CLOCK AROUND MY NECK AS A JOKE,!! That’s where the inspiration came from, NOT THE CRACKHEAD you knucklehead writer. GET IT RIGHT,!!”

The Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee punctuated his passionate message by writing “Fake News” in red font over a screenshot of the false headline that read “Flavor Flav Says Iconic Clock Necklace Was Inspired By A ‘Crackhead.'”

The headline came as a result of an interview Flavor Flav did with Roxanne Shanté for her show Have A Nice Day last Friday (June 30). He explained the origin of his clock necklace, which did, in fact, involve a crackhead.

“This crackhead came through my projects […] she went to Fortunoff, stole this big box of shower clocks and came through our projects selling them,” he told Shante. “So my boy, Son of Berserk, took the stopwatch off my neck and put the clock around my neck. Everybody was laughing. It was a big joke.”

“So they dared me to wear that clock on stage but during the show,” Flav continued. “So when we went to open up for the Beastie Boys in Passaic, New Jersey, 1986, I wore the clock, Roxanne. And then the next day on the front page of Newsday, New York Times, New York Post, the look of the clock was dope.” And the rest was history. Check out the full interview below.