Flavor Flav Recalls A “Crackhead” Inspiring His Famous Clock Chains

One of Hip-Hop’s most beloved hype men, Flavor Flav, has recalled how his iconic clock necklaces became a “thing” for him.

The Public Enemy vet has worn clocks of all colors, shapes and sizes — each timepiece positioned to a different time. While visiting Hip-Hop legend Roxanne Shanté on her new SiriusXM show, Have a Nice Day, Flav told the backstory of his signature neck pendant. He actually credited a “crackhead” on the street for the inspiration.

“So one day, as a joke, as a joke, you know, this crackhead came through my projects, you know what I’m saying? Selling these shower clocks that she stole from a place called Fortunoff,” Flav started. “Well, she went to Fortunoff, stole this big bag, big box of shower clocks came through our projects selling them.”

Flavor Flav at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at The Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

“So my boy, Son of Berserk, you know what I’m saying? He took the stopwatch off my neck and put the clock around my neck and everybody was laughing. It was a big joke and all of that,” he continued. “So they dared me to wear that clock on stage, but during the show.”

“So when we went to open up for the Beastie Boys in Passaic, New Jersey, 1986, I wore the clock, Roxanne, and then the next day on the front page of Newsday, New York Times, New York Post, the look of the clock was dope.”

Listen to the audio clip below:

Flavor Flav has been wearing fashionable clocks around his neck since the 1980’s, during Public Enemy’s inception. His quintessential necklaces have become so iconic that they’ve been put on display at the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this year in April, the 64-year-old also donated one of his most exemplary neck pieces to Harvard University.

As Flav visited some of the Ivy League scholars in April, he led a table reading of Emily Dickinson’s poem “A Clock Stopped.” He then took the reading a step further as he connected the poem’s verses to some of his rap lyrics.

Feeling inspired, Flav volunteered his clock chain to Harvard professors Henry Louis Gates and Tommie Shelby as a donation to the university’s Hiphop Archive & Research Institute. Lupe Fiasco, Dee-1, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and more rappers were in attendance.

Jason Flom, a criminal justice reformer and music executive who attended, shared his sentiments about the joyous moment on Instagram.

“One of my basic philosophies is that any chance you get to spend time with a genius, a revolutionary, or both…take it!” he wrote. “Today I checked both of those boxes and was thrilled to spend the day with @lupefiasco and @flavorflavofficial talking about music and justice while we made the rounds at M.I.T and Harvard.”