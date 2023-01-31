Flavor Flav Recalls Spending $2,400 A Day On Drugs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Flavor Flav attends "Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody" World Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 13, 2022 in New York City.

Flavor Flav revealed that he used to spend between $2,400 and $2,600 a day on drugs.

During an interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast, the Public Enemy hype man disclosed his hard truths and explained that his lifestyle was one of the most challenging issues he had to overcome.

“I kind of maintained myself very well while I was on that sh*t. Not only that, but I kept it hidden,” the “Fight the Power” artist expressed. “So, a lot of people didn’t really know. They were trying to figure it out. ‘Is he on something?’ Because I never actually let people know what I was doing.”

“I started letting people know what I was doing when I was tired of being like that. There’s a point in time in life where you get tired of doing sh*t. Mainly, when it doesn’t get you no place. There was a time I was spending $2,400-$2,600 a day for six years straight. You do the math. That’s how much I spent on drugs. I ain’t gonna lie, I sold a lot. But I was my best customer. I had a lot. I had a lot of money at the time, too. I was doing wrong things with my money.”

As the interview continued, the reality tv pioneer surmised that “God wanted [him] to live” and felt that the higher power helped him kick the addiction. Flavor Flav, 63, also talked about the difference in rap’s drug messaging now than it was in the past.

“So, I guess God wanted me to live,” he said. “And he knows that I’m a mouthpiece to the world. So, I felt like God helped me live through that, so, that way I can teach people about the mistake that I made. And hopefully, they won’t make them later on in life.

“Now, today’s music, we’re talking about doing drugs. So, there’s a big change within the music … It’s giving younger kids the wrong idea.”

Drug addiction has been a recurring issue in Hip-Hop, impacting legends and newcomers alike.

In early Jan. 2023, Erick Sermon hit the internet to disclose his battle with pills, stating that ridding himself of the substance led him to appreciate life more and step into the power of love.

“2023 WOW. so blessed to have lived this long. Life isn’t guaranteed so don’t take it for granted,” he expressed. “I’m fresh out of rehab, [seven] months clean from opioids. During this time, my moms was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer liver, kidney, and chest. Changed my entire life around.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.