Flavor Flav Celebrates Two Years Of Sobriety: “I Am Very Proud Of Myself”

Flavor Flav took to social media Wednesday in celebration of remaining sober for two years.

“FLAVOR FLAV::: two years of sobriety y’all,, I am very proud of myself,, I just had to let everybody know it I’m proud of me,” the hype man, 63, captioned an Instagram clip of himself breaking down just which bad habits he’s done away with.

“Today is Oct. 19. Guess what? I am two years, no cigarettes, two years, no alcohol, and you know what? I feel real good ya’ll, just to let you know,” he shared before adding he might just go another “22 years” sober.

The Public Enemy alum was met with congratulations from fans and celebrity friends, including “Regulate” rapper Warren G, who commented, “@flavorflavofficial Keep up the good work homeboy congratulations.”

DJ Premier also showed love to the former reality star, writing, “Proud of you Flav!!!

Love You ICON!”

Boxer Nico Ali Walsh couldn’t help but compliment Flav’s healthier appearance, writing within his comment section, “you got 30 years younger too!!????.”

Flav’s former battles with addiction have been well documented over the years, with the artist previously speaking on his addiction to crack-cocaine. While he was able to quit hard drugs over 14 years ago, it wasn’t until 2020 that he was able to curb his harmful drinking habits.