Flavor Flav Apologizes After Public Spat With Spirit Airlines Over Missed Flight

Flavor Flav attends The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), Hip-Hop icon Flavor Flav got into a heated exchange with a Spirit Airlines agent while at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Apparently, the “Fight The Power,” MC was headed to Detroit, but got to his assigned gate a little too late. He has now apologized for “acting out of character” in the viral video.

“I like to think I represent all the people who would get upset when airlines are in the wrong,” he tweeted. “As I said to TMZ, I apologize to those who witnessed me acting out of character,,, but I do not apologize to Spirit or the gate agent for their shady tactics when they oversell flights.”

Per outlet, Flav was working on his laptop when he lost track of time at the airport, and realized the gates were closing to his flight. When the 63-year-old tried to board, reportedly, the Spirit Airlines agent wouldn’t reopen the gates — causing him to miss his flight.

In a video obtained by the media outlet, Flav can be seen going off on the employee. According to TMZ’s sources, the eccentric showman usually boards last so that his celebrity status doesn’t hold up the boarding process — due to fans wanting pictures. Allegedly, Spirit agents did reopen the gate for some other passengers running late, but not for Flav and two other passengers. The feud between Flav and the agent did not bring about security.

Following the incident, Flav took to his Twitter account to voice his thoughts about the affordable airline on Friday (Nov. 11).

“@SpiritAirlines y’all oversold your flight and refused me boarding!!! no compensation or anything,,, I feel that’s totally wrong!!! #SpiritAirlines,” he tweeted.

“And before y’all come after me for flyin on Spirit,,, they the main airline outta Vegas,” he added.

Spirit Airlines responded to Flav with the auto-generated tweet: “We’re sorry to hear about this experience. Please send us a DM with your confirmation code to look into this.”

Flav declared that he’d be using another airline flying from Vegas from now on. He responded to a fan on twitter following his apology with: “I’m taking my talents to South west.”