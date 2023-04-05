Flavor Flav Visits Harvard, Donates Clock Chain To University’s Hip-Hop Archive

Flavor Flav recently visited Harvard University and left his mark in more ways than one. The 64-year-old Hip-Hop legend donated one of his iconic clock chains to the prestigious university.

The Public Enemy rapper met up with some of the Ivy Leaguers on Tuesday (April 4) and led them in a table reading of Emily Dickinson’s poem “A Clock Stopped.” Naturally, with clocks on his mind, Flav connected the poem’s contents to some of his rap lyrics.

Seemingly inspired in the midst of academia, Flavor Flav took things a step further and handed over a clock chain to Harvard professors Henry Louis Gates and Tommie Shelby as a donation to the university’s Hiphop Archive & Research Institute. Lupe Fiasco, Dee-1, DJ Stretch Armstrong, and more were in attendance. Jason Flom, a criminal justice reformer and music executive who was also in attendance, shared his excitement about the special moment on Instagram.

“One of my basic philosophies is that any chance you get to spend time with a genius, a revolutionary, or both…take it!” he wrote. “Today I checked both of those boxes and was thrilled to spend the day with @lupefiasco and @flavorflavofficial talking about music and justice while we made the rounds at M.I.T and Harvard.”

This historic moment continues the string of positivity that’s occurred in Flavor Flav’s life. Back in October 2022, he celebrated two years of sobriety on social media. “Today is October 19,” the Flavor Of Love actor stated on Instagram. “And guess what? I am two years, no cigarettes. Two years, no alcohol. And you know what? I feel real good y’all, just to let you know. And I don’t care what nobody say, I look good y’all.”

Watch a clip from his visit to Harvard below.