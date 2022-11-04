Flo Milli Tapped As Celebrity Mentor For Samsung And Billboard’s NXT 2.0 Competition

Flo Milli has been named a celebrity mentor for Billboard and Samsung’s NXT 2.0 competition to discover the next great unsigned artist.

The rising rap star from Mobile, Ala. will serve as one of the three celebrity mentors and will join reggaeton singer Mariah Angeliq, who was announced as the first mentor last month. The third NXT 2.0 celebrity mentor will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“As an artist, I understand the importance of having community, mentorship, and support coming into this business,” expressed the 22-year-old in a press statement. “I’m excited to be a mentor for the Billboard x Samsung competition my number one goal is to give someone the knowledge and support that’s needed to take their dreams and aspirations to the next level.”

Flo Milli posing with a Galaxy Z Flip4 phone. Mary Hannah Harte Photography

The top 12 contestants selected by Billboard will compete in three challenges that will test their singing, dancing, and creativity. Each week, a panel of Billboard editorial experts will rank their performances in an official NXT 2.0 Chart on Billboard.com.

Later today, Flo Milli will announce the first challenge in which contestants will perform their own rendition of an assigned song. To help the contestants put their best foot forward with their creativity, Samsung will be geared with the latest Samsung Galaxy devices, including the new Galaxy Z Flip4 to capture content and document their journey. The celebrity mentors will also leverage a suite of Samsung devices during the competition.

“We’re thrilled that NXT 2.0 mentors will also get to experience the capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip4,” said Janet Lee, SVP of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics America. “With innovative camera features like FlexCam for hand-free recording, the Z Flip4 was designed with artists’ and content creators’ needs in mind.”

Flo Milli is set to kick off the Billboard Live: R&B/Hip-Hop event which will honor industry professionals named in Billboard’s annual R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list. City Girls are also listed as the headlining act for the night.

As for the rising “Conceited” rapper‘s musicianship, her steady rise in Hip-Hop has been powered by trending tracks with lyrical prowess and invincible confidence. She continues to build her own empire as a prominent voice for Gen Z rap artists. Fan favorite songs include “In The Party,” and joining Texas rap darling Monaleo on the “We Not Humping” remix.

Check out Flo Milli’s latest album You Still Here, Ho? below and stay tuned for the announcement of NXT 2.0’s third and final mentor.