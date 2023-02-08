Flo Rida To Donate Much Of $82 Million Settlement To Charity

Back in January, Flo Rida was awarded $82.6 million, to be exact, in his lawsuit against Celsius and has revealed what he intends to do with this loot.

“I’m so happy about the philanthropic things I can do. I have my Big Dreams For Kids charity. I have a youth football league with over 10,000 kids […] Those are the things I’m excited about,” said the “Whistle” rapper, 43.

Flo admittedly retired from music years ago, but is still grateful to travel leisurely and perform upon request. He recently took the stage during the Hip Hop 50 tribute at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards and will join the stacked lineup at the 2023 Lovers & Friends Festival. Overall, the “Low” star remains “passionate.”

He continued, “I get two-for-one traveling to the most beautiful places in the world. I’ll go and do shows, but I’ll stay there and enjoy myself. So now, it’s just like the thing about generational wealth and how I can just open doors for other people.”

Following the lawsuit, Flo Rida remains co-owner of Celsius. “This isn’t nothing about Celsius being bad. It’s about the business. No [hard feelings]. I’m a God-fearing person. I’m a forgiving person and I just look forward to them getting the business right and understanding that I played a major part. This is not one-dimensional. It takes a team, but I was that person that gave Celsius the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Initially, he sued the energy drink brand over breach of contract, unpaid royalties, exclusion from stock options, and more.