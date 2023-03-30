Flo Rida’s 6-Year-Old Son In ICU Following Apartment Window Fall

Flo Rida’s six-year-old son, Zohar Dillard, remains in an Intensive Care Unit following a fall from a five-story apartment building earlier this month. His mother, Alexis Adams, is suing building management for negligence.

Daily Voice reports that Adams filed a lawsuit against Jersey City, NJ’s building management on Monday (March 27), citing that they were “negligent and careless and did not install size guards on the window,” which facilitated the tragic fall. Adams filed the lawsuit with the Hudson County Superior Court and is seeking damages to then pay for her son’s injuries.

It is worth noting that Zohar Dillard is a special needs child. He was diagnosed with autism and hydrocephalus, defined as “a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles deep within the brain.” The excess fluid forces the ventricles, otherwise known as cavities, to widen which puts harmful pressure on brain tissues, per the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Alexis Adams said. “My heart is broken into a million pieces. It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”

