Flo Rida Wins $82M Case Against Celsius Energy Drink

Last week, it was reported that rapper Flo Rida sued Celsius Energy Drink for breach of contract, unpaid royalties, exclusion from stock options, and more.

On Wednesday (Jan. 18), a verdict was found in Flo Rida’s favor, and he was awarded $82,000,000 in damages from the fitness drink company.

In a video posted to Instagram, the “Low” rapper can be seen giving his victory speech all while sipping on the very beverage that has to pay up.

“I just want to say God is good, in Jesus name,” the Carol City, Fla. said as he stood with his legal team behind a podium.

Following the many thanks given to his team, he continued: “This was a long journey, but we prevailed. From the start I only wanted what I worked for, nothing more, nothing less. I was instrumental to Celsius that you know and love today, such as myself. I put them on my back. Celsius has accompanied me all over the world — through my videos, concerts, appearances and social media.”

He ended with, “I gained a new respect for the judicial system, most importantly, and I just want to say God bless America.” See below.

Flo Rida, nèe Tramar Lacel Dillard’s lawsuit dates back to 2014 and 2016, when the company first breached their agreements. According to released legal documents, Flo Rida’s team claimed that Celsius did not honor the various guaranteed royalties and stock options for the rapper as he served as a driving force in the brand’s success.

His team sought over $30,000 in damages — but has now walked away with even more.

Serving as a global ambassador for the brand, the lawsuit stated that: “In Flo’s mind this was always a Vitamin Water type of deal, he was signing on to 1% of the company of a multi-million dollar endorsement deal and was hardly getting paid anything for it.”

Reportedly, Celsius raked in $130 million in sales revenue in 2021, but did not give Flo the royalties he deserved, including 500,000 shares of stock.

Flo Rida has not confirmed if he would ever work with the company again, but he did make it clear during his speech that he loves drinking the energy beverage.