Foxy Brown Responds To Keith Murray’s Claims, Calls Him A “Dope Fiend”

Foxy Brown is denying Keith Murray’s claims they had sexual relations back in the day, and she’s claiming he has a substance abuse issue. Brown took to her Instagram stories to dispel his recollection of Hip-Hop history and began by sharing a tweet by Saigon — which insinuated that Murray was trolling.

“Keith Murray hit me and said, ‘Saigon I bet U I can be trending overnight…. He said ‘these people out here are STUPID AF and pretty much sheep who will follow, engage and partake in ANYTHING’.. Guess he was right.. Are we really this freaking slow in 2023[?]… L.”

The “Ain’t No Ni**a” emcee then launched into her own criticisms of Keith’s recent behavior. She insisted that The Most Beautifullest Thing In This World rhymer was in need of financial help for his drug problem.

Screenshot

Screenshot

“Crackhead a** Murray. Wanna die for a life,” her first IG story read followed by a second text-based image. “Boy f**ked up adding my name to that fairytale .”

“Now somebody tell dope fiend a** Keith Murray we wanna book him for a walk [through]. (1500 and a bag of Jums),” she wrote with a series of laughing emojis.

The Def Squad rhymer recently paid a visit to The Art Of Dialogue, where he claimed to have had sexual relations with both Foxy and Shawnna.

“Went into the hotel, and [Foxy Brown] gave me hardcore head. I ate her pu**y, but I never f**ked her,” he claimed. “And then she was with Kurupt at that time. So we was coming out of the hotel after she gave me head and we was coming and Kurupt was [also] coming.”

“It was [when] the East Coast-West Coast [beef was] goin’ on! I spinned off and went the other way, and she went right to him. That was around the time when she was wit’ him. That’s when I knew females are no f**king good.”

Screenshot