Frank Ocean Drops Out As Coachella Headliner Following Ankle Injury

On Wednesday (April 19), it was announced that Frank Ocean would not be returning for the second weekend of Coachella 2023. According to a statement from the blond artist’s reps, the reason for the cancelation is because of an apparent sustained injury.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, Frank is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean, 35, added, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.” He will be replaced by Blink-182.

Billboard reported that the Channel Orange singer began his set nearly an hour after it was initially scheduled. It was described as “deceptively intimate” with him performing a total of 20 songs over the course of 90 minutes, including new versions of hits like “Chanel,” “Pink + White,” and more. This moment ended his seven-year performance hiatus. Ocean also dedicated his show to his late brother, Ryan Breaux, who died at age 18 in 2020 during a car accident.

“It’s been so long…. But I have missed you. You know, these last couple years, my life changed so much…. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot,” the crooner stated to the crowd.

Continuing, “…One of my fondest memories was watching Rae Sremmurd on I don’t know what that stage is called with my brother. And Travis [Bennett], I don’t know if Travis/Taco is here, but we was just dancing in that tent to their music, and I know he would’ve been so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the ears and the love over all this time.”

