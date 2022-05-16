Freddie Gibbs Allegedly Assaulted And Robbed During Tour Stop In Buffalo

This past weekend, bad blood between rappers Freddie Gibbs and Benny The Butcher apparently boiled over, as Gibbs and a group of men believed to be members of Benny’s entourage were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, during which Gibbs is rumored to have been assaulted and robbed of his jewelry.

Gibbs, who was in Benny’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. for a stop on his Space Rabbit tour, is rumored to have run into members of Benny’s crew during a visit to a local Buffalo eatery on Saturday (May 14), with witnesses claiming that Gary, Ind. native was accosted and was forced to run away to escape the attack. Onlookers also claim that his security did not help ward off the assailants during the altercation. It also appears that Benny The Butcher was not present at the time of the incident.

I just saw Freddie Gibbs get beat up and his chain took while I was eating in buffalo Ny @FreddieGibbs @Akademiks @WORLDSTAR #explore #WSHH — Torycolion (@ToryRogers15) May 15, 2022

However, the “Big Boss Rabbit” rapper still made it to his performance at the Town Ballroom later that evening, albeit donning a mask and showing noticeable swelling in his face in various photos and video clips captured during the night. Fans also pointed out that as per usual Gibbs wasn’t wearing his signature iced-out rabbit chain, further fueling speculation that the rapper had been robbed. Yet, the 39-year-old later posted a photo of what appears to be his rabbit chain on social media before deleting the post, all but confirming an altercation had indeed taken place.

Town Ballroom , Buffalo NY pic.twitter.com/gZHQdsTm2R — J RUGG (@JustinRuggiero) May 15, 2022

The tension between Benny The Butcher and Freddie Gibbs first surfaced in March, when Benny said that the former collaborators’ working relationship had “came and went” during an interview on Spotify Greenroom. It “came and went, to be honest with you,” Benny said, before adding, “It’s all love.”

In response, Gibbs took to social media to address Benny’s comment, uploading a post and asking that Benny not mention his name or reference him in interviews. “N***a said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went,” Freddie said in the clip. “I know some other sh*t that came and went, too, n***a. … Just keep my name out y’all mouth man, when y’all talking to people who are doing interviews and sh*t. Just say ‘Next question, man. I don’t want to talk about that n***a, man.’ Just say, ‘Next motherfu*kin’ question.’ For real.”

During a visit to the Drink Champs podcast, Benny gave his take on the beef, which he explained came from a remark Gibbs made on social media. “Really, it ain’t nothing… I don’t get too into rap relationships with n***as ‘cause a lot of times it don’t be real,” said the Tana Talk 4 rapper at the time. “That n***a put a tweet up or some weird sh*t and I wouldn’t know why he did that sh*t.” He continued, adding, “I don’t even care to ponder on it because this sh*t will get crazy if you start letting your feelings in this sh*t.”