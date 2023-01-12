Freddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The Butcher

Freddie Gibbs’ New Year’s resolutions apparently didn’t include making amends with his foes, as the rapper recently declared that he has no intentions of squashing his ongoing beef with Benny the Butcher.

During an interview with XXL, the Indiana native was asked whether he would be open to burying the hatchet with his former collaborator, whom he fell out with last year following a verbal back-and-forth that turned physical.

“Probably not,” Gibbs said of the prospects of a truce. “Just because I feel like I’m not on the level of that ghetto rap beef sh*t. I don’t care enough to solve a beef with a rapper. I don’t care enough. I don’t care about rappers enough. I don’t care about the rap game and what they think about me. I’ll let them care about that.”

The 40-year-old also noted that his focus is dedicated to building his legacy as an entertainer and entrepreneur, thus his lack of concern for resolving tiffs with rivals. “I’m so far removed from that bullsh*t in the streets. I’m about to be an esteemed actor and a mogul. I couldn’t care less about any of that stupid sh*t. To me, those guys are like comedy. I make jokes of these guys like that. And that’s why guys like that want to fight because they a joke to me. I don’t even take guys like that serious.

Gibbs then concluded his sentiments, adding “So, I don’t care to squash no beef with nobody. You could hate me forever, and that’s fine with me because you insignificant. In general, with anybody. I mean that for any rapper.”

Freddie Gibbs performs onstage at The Other Stage during Day 4 of the 2015 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival on June 14, 2015 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival)

The bad blood between Gibbs and The Butcher began to bubble in April 2022 with the pair sending shots at one another via social media. Things boiled over the following month, when Gibbs was assaulted by a group of men affiliated with the Plugs I Met rapper while in Benny’s hometown of Buffalo for a tour stop.

During the melee, which took place at a Dinosaur Bar-B-Que restaurant, the Grammy nominee’s chain was taken and he suffered minor injuries, but went on to perform his scheduled show later that night. Tensions continued to escalate upon Benny posting clips of himself wearing Gibbs’ rabbit chain on social media, as well as explicit photos of his girlfriend performing oral sex on another man.

While the back-and-forth between the two has simmered in recent months, both artists occasionally throw jabs at one another, an indication that this feud won’t be ending anytime soon.