Freddie Gibbs Says His Dad Used To Compete With Michael Jackson In Talent Shows

Freddie Gibbs has revealed a family connection to fellow Gary, Ind. native Michael Jackson, as the King of Pop used to compete with Gibbs’ father in talent shows around the city, the rapper claims in a new interview.

“Yeah, Michael Jackson used to beat my daddy a** in the talent shows,” Gibbs, 40, told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All The Smoke podcast. “My dad sing, my dad in The Chi-Lites, matter of fact. Him and Mike the same age, so they was always bumping heads in the talent shows and Mike would f**k that ni**a up. I’m like, ‘F**k you thought, ni**a?’”

The “4 Thangs” rapper went on to detail a show where his father was forced to compete not only against Michael, but the entire Jackson 5.

“And I’m like, you up there solo,” he went on. “He got Tito, Jermaine… They in step, they got moves, they got Joe, you know what I’m sayin’? They had Joe pushin’ them ni**as. You ain’t had nobody, you just had yo mama telling you ‘Yes my baby!’ Mike had a team, ni**a! He couldn’t f**k with Mike.”

“I love you Dad, but you know you can’t f**k with Mike,” he went on, to the hosts amusement. “Mike was f**kin’ you up, your whole life. We be watching Michael Jackson, my dad like, ‘Turn that muthaf**kin sh*t off.’ He be listening to it on the low though. That ni**a love Mike.”

Jackson’s impact continues to be felt 13 years after his death, as the legend’s 1982 album Thriller recently found its way back into the Billboard Top 10 after 38 years.