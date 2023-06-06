Freddie Gibbs Mocks DJ Akademiks For Small Crowd During Live Podcast

Freddie Gibbs made fun of DJ Akademiks for bringing out a small crowd during a live podcast event. Ak hosted his Off The Record podcast at The Roots’ Picnic on Saturday (June 3), to which he was met with a tiny group of supporters. According to Kurrco, the podcaster had only eight people attend the Philadelphia edition of the show.

The Indiana native took to Twitter to kick the internet personality when he was down, tweeting “damn” in response to the video. Gibbs then returned to the app later in the day to take a victory lap, seemingly sharing more thoughts regarding the turnout. “Vengeance is in the hands of The Lord,” he tweeted without further context.

Akademiks hopped on Twitch to address the viral clip. He argued that his set was lodged in between Lil Uzi Vert’s and Lauryn Hill’s performances, putting him at a disadvantage.

“Essentially, I’m competing with Uzi, and if I took the L to Uzi, I’m down to take that. I would have went to watch Uzi’s sh*t!” Akademiks said. “In reality, the whole thing about eight [people] sounds great. If you ask me, I think it was about — I’m talking about peak — maybe 200 to 250 people were there.”

The pair of men have had issues for a while, but a conversation in person could fix the problem. In 2022, Gibbs sat down with Funk Flex and spoke about his issues with Ak, revealing that they could be friends. “I love Akademiks,” Gibbs expressed. “We gonna have a sit-down, but you had to get that sh*t for all that sh*t you’ve been kicking. You had to get that.”

He continued, “I think if we were to have a conversation, we’d probably be cool. I take it, too, I’ll take everything he say, and I love it. But you gotta take it when I give back.”