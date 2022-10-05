Freddie Gibbs Says Jeezy Beef Is Squashed

Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy have made peace with one another after a recent surprise airport run-in, much to the delight of the Gary, Ind. rapper.

The 40-year-old stopped by The Bootleg Kev Podcast on Oct. 4 and explained how he and the Atlanta rapper managed to reconcile their differences.

“I seen him at the airport. Damn, that’s crazy bro. World premiere, ni**a,” the Grammy nominee said. “I seen Jeezy at the airport with his wife. I was with my girl. We shook hands and hugged and was just like, ‘Man, salute.’ It was just, like, ‘Damn.’ It was a relief for both of us, I feel like.”

The $oul $old $eparately rapper went on to explain how they exchanged numbers before getting on their respective flights. “It was one of the most beautiful things ever, I think. I been put it behind me, but I had to, like, see him. And then when you look back, man, it wasn’t really nothing. That was f**king a music disagreement.”

Said music disagreement was in reference to Jeezy signing Freddie Gibbs to CTE World Records in 2011 before parting ways on bad terms a year later. The two fired diss tracks at one another, but Gibbs admitted on Bootleg Kev that he always had an admiration for his former boss.

“I didn’t really have nothing against Jeezy; I looked up to Jeezy. Jeezy one of my favorite rappers. I learned a lot from him. I learned how to really carry myself in this rap game by being around him. So I think that was just a misunderstanding, a miscommunication.”