Freddie Gibbs And Jeezy’s Reconciliation Now Instagram Official

Freddie Gibbs offered Jeezy, his former CTE World label boss, an earnest apology via an Instagram post on Oct. 5. The Gary, Ind. rapper recently told The Bootleg Kev Podcast about their reconciliatory airport run-in during the Oct. 4 episode of the podcast, and was seemingly driven to double down in the name of peace after a decade-long feud loaded with diss tracks and subliminals.

“I love u bro. I apologize,” the 40-year-old said. “But really U brought a different beast out of me and motivated me to get to this point so I gotta thank U at the same time. Love. @jeezy.” The caption accompanied a slideshow with four photos of the two rappers posing together.

Making peace seemed to be on Freddie Gibbs’ mind long before their chance encounter and his subsequent social post. On “Rabbit Vision” from his Sept. 30 release $oul $old $eparately, the rapper said, “Me and Jeezy still ain’t spoke in years, but I got love for him / Could’ve talked it out, but I spoke out, I let it get to me / Showed me I could be a f**ckin’ boss, best thing he did for me / I needed to grow, too immature, it’s sh*t I needed to know.”

In a genre that has experienced so much death, violence, and negativity, it is beautiful to see two MCs setting aside their differences before things go too far.