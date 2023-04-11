Freddie Gibbs Reacts To DJ Akademiks Posing With Donald Trump At UFC 287

DJ Akademiks and Donald Trump crossed paths at UFC 287 over the weekend and Freddie Gibbs shared his thoughts about the two posing for a picture.

During the mixed martial arts fight, which took place on Saturday evening (April 8), the Off The Record media personality was seemingly excited about meeting the recently indicted Republican. After taking a picture with Trump, he shared the image and tweeted: “Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being His Vice President 2024. Bruh told me ‘no way you’d be worse than Kamala’.”

The Gary, Ind. rapper, on the other hand, didn’t approve of the connection. “This room stank,” replied the $oul $old $eparately artist 15 minutes later, marking the latest chapter in Gibbs and Ak’s nearly four-year beef.

Might have to take up Uncle Trump on his offer of being His Vice President 2024. Bruh told me “no way you’d be worse than Kamala” ???. pic.twitter.com/EBGc1Cl7kc — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 9, 2023

It began back in 2020 when the former Everyday Struggle host said the GRAMMY nominee was an irrelevant rapper. Gibbs reportedly threw sexual orientation allegations the Twitch streamer’s way, in reference to his public friendship with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The tension between the two got so intense that they both agreed to step into a boxing ring to hash it out.

It is coincidental that DJ Akademiks would be pictured with one of the most notorious conservatives of modern times, given that he recently signed with the right-wing platform Rumble. Akademiks will be bringing his live-streaming antics to the online video service and is set to broadcast three to five times a week. “I look forward to being one of the first to bring music and cultural conversations to a platform like Rumble,” Ak said in a statement.

“There have been many bad decisions at larger platforms where they haven’t put creators first and they are disconnected to the community. I feel now is an inflection point for streaming platforms. I couldn’t be more excited to lead this effort on a platform that puts creators first.”