Freddie Gibbs Gets Tattoos Of Mike Tyson, Samuel L. Jackson, And Wesley Snipes

Freddie Gibbs has paid homage to a few of his favorite entertainers and athletes by getting tattoos of their likenesses.

On Tuesday (Aug. 15), the rap star took to social media to show off his new ink, which included the faces of Samuel L. Jackson, Wesley Snipes, and Mike Tyson.

“Bad Mother F**ker” Gibbs captioned the post, which included him giving his followers a glimpse of his new artwork. As “PYS,” his collaboration with DJ Paul, soundtracks the clip, he slowly reveals each tattoo, which are placed on his calf.

Each tattoo captures a specific role or moment in time for their inspirations, as the one of Jackson is from his role as Jules in Pulp Fiction. Snipes’ is from Blade character Eric Brook, and Tyson’s depicts the boxer brandishing handfuls of cash.

Gibbs has a history of voicing his admiration for famous figures from his childhood, as he once famously recalled his father losing talent competitions to Michael Jackson and The Jackson Five back in his hometown of Gary, IN.

“Yeah, Michael Jackson used to beat my daddy a** in the talent shows,” the 41-year-old told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on their All The Smoke podcast last year.

“My dad sing, my dad in The Chi-Lites, matter of fact. Him and Mike the same age, so they was always bumping heads in the talent shows and Mike would f**k that ni**a up. I’m like, ‘F**k you thought, ni**a?’”

“And I’m like, you up there solo,” he went on. “He got Tito, Jermaine… They in step, they got moves, they got Joe, you know what I’m sayin’? They had Joe pushin’ them ni**as. You ain’t had nobody, you just had yo mama telling you ‘Yes my baby!’ Mike had a team, ni**a! He couldn’t f**k with Mike.”

The Bandana creator continued, adding, “I love you Dad, but you know you can’t f**k with Mike,” he went on, to the hosts amusement. “Mike was f**kin’ you up, your whole life. We be watching Michael Jackson, my dad like, ‘Turn that muthaf**kin sh*t off.’ He be listening to it on the low though. That ni**a love Mike.”

See Freddie Gibbs speak on Michael Jackson with All The Smoke below.