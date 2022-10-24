French Montana Honored For Raising $226 Million For Uganda Healthcare

French Montana attends the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala at Museum of Moving Image on October 20, 2022 in New York City.

French Montana received the Innovator Award at the 2022 Pencils Of Promise Gala on Oct. 20 for his charitable efforts toward Ugandan healthcare and education. The Montega artist reportedly raised $226 million.

The Moroccan-born rapper was recognized for his work with the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health Center, which functions as a resource for new mothers and their babies. Budondo Suubi is the only clinic available to those in need within the remote location, making it very important to fully fund and equip the facility to serve its community.

The “Unforgettable” artist was very excited about his recognition and efforts. “MAKING MORE HISTORY FOR MY PEOPLE ! Thank you @pencilsofpromise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala,” Montana wrote on Instagram on Oct. 23.

“Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe. I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

The endeavor was especially near and dear to the Coke Boy’s heart, as it made him recall his humble beginnings in Morocco before immigrating to the United States.

This follows more philanthropic work French Montana participated in back in August. AllHipHop reported that the rapper partnered with the Guardian Recovery Network to combat drug addiction in the music industry by launching NAQI Healthcare.

NAQI’s goal was to provide in-home and private accommodation detoxification services to those in need and was inspired by Montana’s close friend Mac Miller. “When I lost my good friend Mac Miller to addiction, it was devastating to all of us. I only wish he had services like NAQI before it was too late.”