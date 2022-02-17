FUBU Co-Founder, J. Alexander Martin, Launches Streaming Platform

J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of ’90s street style brand FUBU, is set to launch a new streaming channel this April. The For Us By Us Network will reportedly “deliver culturally relevant and diverse content, rooted in [authenticity and rawness] around topics, people and trends related to hip-hop culture and lifestyle,” according to Variety.

“As one of the founders of FUBU, I have gained a very deep comprehension and awareness about the urban consumer and what appeals to them in the form of not only fashion, but entertainment,” Martin expressed in a statement. “For Us By Us Network was created so that we could provide quality content for the culture.”

Previous For Us By Us programming included a cooking show with NBA legend, Charles Oakley and upcoming programming includes content centered on viral sensation, Saucy Santana, and a 30-minute dramedy entitled Vicious, that stars reality TV personality Tami Roman and is directed by veteran actress Kim Fields.

The network currently has four original series and an undisclosed amount of films in production in Atlanta. The new streamer was co-founded by Roberto “Rush” Evans, who is a creative executive behind the Love & Hip-Hop franchise.

“Our platform will be very unique and I’m excited that we will be able to deliver an extraordinary library of movies, series and original content related to the hip hop culture and lifestyle,” Evans added.

The For Us By Us Network will be available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Samsung TV, and more starting on April 1 with a quarterly cost of $24.99 or an annual cost of $79.99.