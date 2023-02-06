Funk Flex And RZA Squash Decades-Old Wu-Tang Clan Beef

Funk Flex has apologized to RZA and the Wu-Tang Clan for a near thirty-year-old beef.

On Saturday (Feb. 4), the Hot 97 DJ and newly named Creative Program Director uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself seated with Bobby Digital. The two men are looking intently at the camera, with Flex using the post to apologize to the Brownsville-born producer and his cohorts.

“I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO THE RZA AND THE ENTIRE WU-TANG CLAN !!! ALMOST 25YRS AGO THE GROUP, ME, AND HOT97 HAD A DISAGREEMENT THAT TO ME NEVER GOT PUT TO BED AND I APOLOGIZE!

“LOOKING BACK AT THIS 20 SUMTHIN YEARS LATER. WE GONNA MAKE UP FOR THE TIME WE MISSED” he continued his lengthy post. “THE WORLDS GREATEST RAP GROUP AND THE WORLDS GREATEST RADIO STATIONS ARE GOING TO COME TOGETHER BRING U SOMETHING AMAZING!”

The storied DJ then hinted at a possible collaboration between the two parties before concluding his apology. Members of the Clan commented under the picture, with Raekwon typing, “Nothing but love Blackman ! And that’s Reciprocal!!!!!” and RZA typing the almighty Wu symbols.

The infamous beef between the two parties began in 1997. Wu-Tang Clan was set to perform as headliners at the annual Summer Jam, but Hot 97 was expecting them to deliver their services free of charge.

“The deal was, as far as I remember, you gotta come back and do this Hot 97 Summer Jam, or we’re not gonna play any more of your records on your station,” Inspectah Deck detailed the situation in 2019’s Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men.

Once at the event, the collective stormed the stage with Ghostface Killah erupting into “Fuck Hot 97!” This prompted Hot 97 to decide against playing their records “for like ten years.”

“Us not being involved while they playing the Biggie shit, they playing Nas shit, everybody that was rocking with us at the time. That affected our sales, that affected our touring, that affected everything. That affected our presence.”