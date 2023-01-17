Funk Flex Unbans Tekashi 6ix9ine Since Everyone Is A Snitch Nowadays

Funkmaster Flex has decided to unban Tekashi 6ix9ine from radio play at Hot97 after Gunna took an Alford plea deal. Flex hit Instagram on Monday (Jan. 16) to reverse his stance on Tekashi and is now open to playing the Bushwick entertainer’s music on air. The 54-year-old Bronx native revealed his decision was impacted by a conversation with Jim Jones and a lot of “current rappers” actively “cooperating and testifying.”

“SPOKE TO JIM JONES,” the DJ captioned his video of Tekashi showing off money. “HE EXPRESSED THAT FOR HIM THERE WILL NEVER BE ANY TOLERANCE FOR TESTIFYING AND COOPERATING! IN TODAYS ERA… JONES AND I MAY DISAGREE ON THE WHY OR WHY NOT THE MUSIC SHOULD PLAY OF PEOPLE WHO COOPERATE BUT WE BOTH AGREE THAT TIMES MIGHT OF CHANGED AND INTEGRITY IS FULLY LOST!”

“WHAT EVERYONES OPINION? FOR ME IM NO LONGER NOT “NOT” PLAYING 6IX9INE MUSIC ANYMORE! (SPEAKING FOR MYSELF ONLY) OBVIOUSLY ACCORDING TO REPORTS… ?????? THE TREND AMONGST ALOT OF CURRENT RAPPERS (SINCE AND BEFORE 6IX 9INE) CONSIST OF COOPERATING AND TESTIFYING!”

As the post continued, Flex began insinuating that he knew more rappers actively cooperating with law enforcement to avoid being sent to prison. He also shouted out rappers who did the prison time and didn’t take plea deals in their respective cases. He concluded by telling 6ix9ine to send him new music if he has it.

“BE CLEAR… MANY OF YOUR FAVORITE ARTIST COOPERATE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT… DONT LET ME CALL NAMES. MAN WHO WE KIDDING… ITS SEEMS THAT THESE NEW RAPPERS AINT DOING 10-20 YEARS WITH / FOR NOBODY! (THEY NOT DOING 5 YEARS).”

“BOBBY SHMURDA, ROWDY REBEL, FETTY WAP, BOOSIE, ALBEE AL, CASANOVA, SHEFF G AND YOUNG THUG ARE THE LAST OF THAT STAND UP TRADITION! 6IX 9INE U GOT NEW MUSIC? SEND IT! THURSDAY 7PM!”

The “Pushin P” rapper is the most recent rapper to take an Alford plea deal. Kitchens accepted an Alford plea in his RICO case after initially being sentenced to five years in prison with one year served.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Consistitution, Gunna, née Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, 29, was released from custody on Dec. 15, 2022.

As a result, the rapper’s one-year sentence was then reduced to time served. The judge also suspended the remaining four years of his jail sentence, agreeing that Gunna would complete 500 hours of community service.