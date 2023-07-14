Future Reportedly Disses Russell Wilson On “Turn Yo Clic Up”

Future reportedly dissed Russell Wilson on “Turn Yo Clic Up” with Quavo. On Friday (July 14), Qua dropped his new track and featured a guest verse from his fellow Atlanta musician, where he had some choice words for Wilson. Future also name-drops Lori Harvey and seemingly alludes to Michael B. Jordan in the same song.

“Big dawg status, bill hopper/ I ball in his mall for my brothers/ Goyard bag, tote the cutter/ I got it out the field, f**k Russell/ Go and ask Lori about the Patek, then go and ask Jordan, ask Dess/ Phillipe water, tryna drown a bi**h, it’s a habit trickin’ on a bi**h,” he raps.

While the cold war between the two men has been dormant in recent years, Ciara did voice her frustration with blogs attempting to drum up controversy regarding her ex, Future.

In 2022, the Texas-born musician accused the unnamed blogs of misquoting her and clarified that the headline wasn’t what she said in the interview. “You be trying to walk this way,” Cici said on social media at the time. “But sometimes social media be trying to have you walk that way. Nothing worse [than] being misquoted. But that’s life… clickbait, I tell ya. Walk that way with me, please.”

Around the time, VladTV published an article headlined “Ciara Says Break-Up With Future ‘Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done,'” citing her Women’s Health cover story as the source. However, the singer’s original quote sang a different tune. In the Women’s Health story, Ciara Princess Wilson, 37, details that focusing more on herself was the “best thing” she could have done, not breaking up with Future.

“I told myself I’ve got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life,” Wilson voices. “All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, ‘It’s going to happen when it’s supposed to.’ But I can’t love anybody to the best of my ability if I’m not loving on myself. I can’t be the best mom if I’m not loving on myself. So I focused more on taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done.”

Future and Ciara began dating in 2012 and got engaged in October 2013, with the vocalist unveiling that she was pregnant with their first child in January 2014. After they broke up due to Future’s infidelity, CiCi first appeared with her now husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The pair married in 2016 and have two children, Win Harrison Wilson and Sienna Princess Wilson.

In early 2019, the Purple Reign rapper threw shots at Wilson during a conversation on his Beats 1 Radio show. “He do exactly what she tell him to do. He not being a man in that position… You not tellin’ her, ‘Bro, chill out with that on the internet. Don’t even talk to him. I’m your husband! You better not even bring Future’s name up,'” he said.

A few months later, Future retracted his statement on Freebandz Radio, alleging that he didn’t have an issue with the NFL player. “We don’t have no problems. It’s a social media problem. No, I don’t hate him. Totally not the deal,” he clarified. “It was just the way we were carrying it, as far as being handled with baby Future. I don’t have nothing against [Wilson] and I’m happy for them.”

Meanwhile, “Turn Yo Clic Up” will appear on Rocket Power — Quavo’s upcoming solo LP dedicated to his late nephew, Takeoff.