Did Future Change His Last Name To “Cash”?

Future has a number of aliases, but it appears the rapper may have gone a step further by legally changing his last name to “Cash.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), the 38-year-old hitmaker, born Nayvadius Wilburn, seemingly confirmed a social media post announcing the news. “FUTURE LEGALLY CHANGED HIS LAST NAME FROM WILBURN TO ‘CASH'” the post read, which prompted a response from the Atlanta native shortly after. “Bag secured. Da Biggest,” he wrote on his own Instagram Story while reposting the original report.

The “Stick Talk” rapper has good reason to make the name switch, as he’s recently cashed in on a few big wins thus far this year. In April, he dropped his ninth solo studio album, I Never Liked You, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, with 222,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week. The album spawned the hit singles “Worst Day,” “Wait for U,” “Keep It Burnin” and “Love You Better” and has since been certified gold by the RIAA.

In September, Pluto finalized a deal to sell his music publishing to Influence Media Partners, with the Freebandz leader reportedly netting eight figures with the potential to earn up to $75 million. “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs,” he said of his decision to offload his catalog in a statement. “I’m proud to partner up with Rene and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

The deal is said to include the publishing royalties of 612 songs featuring Future’s songwriting credit from 2004 to 2020.