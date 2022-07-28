Future Earns RIAA Plaque For “Rare” Sales Milestone

Future has been setting mainstream hip-hop ablaze since his debut solo album Pluto in 2012. On Saturday (July 24), not only did Future headline the Rolling Loud Miami festival, but he received recognition from the RIAA in observance of over 95,000,000 units sold. During an exclusive event at Soho House Miami Beach, RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and Epic Records Chairwoman and CEO Sylvia Rhone honored the Grammy Award-winning titan with the presentation of plaques to commemorate his unprecedented milestone.

“95 million,” the presenter said emphatically causing the crowd to cheer with admiration. “That, in our program history — our program is 65 years old — is an amazing and rare feat. We are so enormously proud of you and so grateful to be with you today to celebrate this enormous milestone.”

Future gets a plaque for selling 95,000,000 units pic.twitter.com/3YhWPipHf4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2022

This honor notably encompasses nine studio-albums and 68 separate singles as he inches towards 100 million units (including U.S. sales and streams). Future was also presented with a plaque for his record-breaking album I Never Liked You reaching Gold status, while his Drake-infused “Wait For You” hit double-Platinum and “Puffin On Zootiez” was certified Gold.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate that Future now has 95 million RIAA certified units spanning 9 albums and 68 separate singles!” said Michele Ballantyne. “He’s in an elite group – very few artists have achieved this level of success in the history of our nearly 65 year old program. Congratulations to Future and his incredible Epic Records and Freebandz teams!”

The producers who contributed to making #INEVERLIKEDYOU a success I jus wanna say THANK YOU for sharing your gift with me. Forever ❤️? — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 9, 2022

“The producers who contributed to making #INEVERLIKEDYOU a success I jus wanna say THANK YOU for sharing your gift with me. Forever,” the appreciative rapper wrote on Twitter back in May.

I Never Liked You continues to put up numbers, further securing his spot in hip-hop history. According to a recent press release, Future has now become the fifth artist in history to simultaneously debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 with I Never Liked You and “Wait For U,” respectively. On Spotify, he captured Nos. 1 through 10 on the Top Songs Debut USA chart in addition to landing at No. 1 on the U.S. and Global Album Debut charts. Not to mention, he also became the most-streamed artist on Spotify worldwide on April 29.

INLY broke the charts as the biggest debut of Future’s career, moving over 220,000 units its first-week in the U.S. alone. This magnum opus marks Future’s eighth No. 1 album.

Check out Future receiving his remarkable award above.