Future Doesn’t Want To Be A Role Model

While Future’s accomplishments in music are both laudable and aspirational, the Atlanta superstar is well aware of how his brand is perceived by music listeners. With that in mind, the 38-year-old admits that he does not want to be a role model to young artists coming up.

“That sh*t’s tough, bro. I think I need to be a vessel of what not to do,” the I Never Liked You artist told Billboard‘s Deputy Director of R&B/Hip-Hop in his latest cover story interview.

“In some things, I need to be a lesson on what to do. So, I think you live and learn through me, and if I have to be that sacrifice, I guess so.”

Though the “Wait For U” artist is content with his achievements in life, he hopes to see music continue to be pushed forward through the next generation and his wrongs are righted.

“[I want] for somebody to live better than me. I want another artist to come behind me to do [what I’m doing] even better than I’m doing it. [I would want to] change the bad things they might see in me and make it better for them. That’s what I want more than anything.”

This mindset checks out when you consider how he’s taken a big brother role to artists such as Doe Boy, Gunna, Real Boston Richey, and more. While it may appear, on the surface, like he is looking to stay relevant by collaborating with popular young acts, his Atlanta DNA has pushed him to contribute to their careers much like the rappers who came before him poured into him. Beyond that, he recognizes that he is a unique case that can’t nor shouldn’t be replicated.

“If I was a role model, I wouldn’t want them to do the same exact thing that I’m doing, because the sh*t that I do is one of none. You can take certain things about me, and you can use it to help you to maneuver in life, to help progress and elevate. But using everything that I do — or just following every step — is going to be hard because I think I’m one of none.”

His self-awareness continued elsewhere in the conversation when the topic of marriage came up. Though he is known as the king of toxicity and has delivered some venomous bars related to women, he does dream of settling down.

“If I was married, at home with my kids, man, it’d be way different. That’s a life I never lived. It’s something you dream about. That’s one of my dreams. It’s easy for other people, but for me, it’s just like, man, this rock star lifestyle, it don’t gel well.”