Future Splashes Water On Paparazzi After Filming Him And His Team

Future found himself having to check a persistent member of the paparazzi this week after the man wouldn’t stop filming him and his team. In result, the man was splashed with water by the “Wait For U” rhymer who was fed up with the invasive tactics.

In a video making rounds on Wednesday (June 7), a cameraman can be seen circling the rapper and his entourage filming him against his wishes. Outside of what appears to be a restaurant, Future’s team then confronted the man as Hendrix took a call. After being questioned about his intentions with the unsolicited footage of Future, the guy responded, “He’s a celebrity.”

Future’s associate then explained to him, “Yeah, but you can’t record him, though,” to which the man insisted, “Yeah, that’s what I do. I do celebrities.”

The video then cuts to the 39-year-old Grammy winner returning to his car to leave, as he yells to the photog still recording him, “Aye man, you already did that earlier!” The man responds, “They tell me you famous, what’s your name?”

Fed up with the pap, Future calmly warned the man, “If I get somebody to jump out of one of these cars and do something to you, you gon’ be thinking I’m wrong.” Unmoved by the remarks, the man still filmed the “Mask Off” spitter as he tried to drive away. That’s when Future splashed water at the man.

“Yeah, thank you,” the unknown paparrazo yelled at Future as he drove off. “I got the video muthaf**ker. Go suck a d**k.”

The paparazzi has continued to feud with celebrities this month, as Kanye West just had an incident with a woman who wouldn’t stop filming him and his wife. West is currently being sued by Nichol Lechmanik for assault and negligence.

The situation happened back in January as West confronted Lechmanik, asking her to stop recording him. As she disregarded his wishes, the Yeezy creator snatched her phone and tossed it onto the street.

According to video footage, Ye approached the pap’s car and yelled, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that! If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” That’s when he ripped her phone out of her hand and threw it as oncoming traffic drove by. Although Lechmanik’s phone was damaged, a passenger with her recorded the entire incident. See below.

Following the encounter, the two went to the Police Department to file a report as she told police that she was “traumatized and humiliated” and suffered financial loss because she couldn’t return to work, which includes taking paparazzi photos of celebrities like West. Lechmanik is suing Yeezy for assault, battery, and negligence.

Since then, TMZ reported that West has been seen going to the police department whenever photogs are harassing him.

