G. Dep Earns College Degree In Prison

G. Dep has obtained a college degree during his time in prison, news the rapper recently revealed during an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.

The MC, who is currently serving a 15 years-to-life prison sentence on a second degree murder conviction, earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts and has plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business.

“Right now, I’m in school,” the former Bad Boy rapper revealed. “I’m going to college. I graduated a couple of days ago, actually.” He continued, adding “If you go for your bachelor’s, you could major,” he said. “I’m going for my bachelor’s in business, so … if I graduate with the major, I mean with the bachelor’s, then I’ll have a major, you know what I mean?”

The Harlem native also shared his current outlook on life and how he’s evolved in his thinking during this incarceration. “When I first got locked up, I couldn’t really see ahead,” the “Special Delivery” rapper admits. “I was like 10, 15 years, I don’t know how I’m going to do this. But it’s just like, you just got to live day-to-day. And that’s how I’ve been doing … You figure out what are you trying to do, what are you doing. And then you just live day-to-day that way.”

He added, “So, I don’t really try to have a whole layout because you never know what’s going to happen.”

G. Dep, who was convicted in 2011 after turning himself in to the authorities in 2010 and confessed to a 1993 shooting in which the victim was murdered, is also optimistic of his eventual release from prison. The judge and prosecutor of his case have requested that the state grant him clemency, a gesture which the 47-year-old acknowledges with thanks and appreciation.

“It’s a wonderful feeling, man,” he expressed. “It’s more of a feeling though; it’s affirmation … when you leave it up to God. And this is just affirmation that me taking that leap of faith that he saw me through. So, it’s just a beautiful feeling, man. I can’t really describe it, man. It’s like, wow. You know what I mean? I think this coming December, it’ll be 12 years altogether.”

In 2001, G. Dep released his debut studio album, Child of the Ghetto, on Bad Boy Records. The album yielded the hit single “Special Delivery” featuring Diddy and peaked at No. 23 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.