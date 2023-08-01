G Herbo Ordered To Pay $140K To Victims Of Fraud Scam

G Herbo has been ordered to pay $140,000 in restitution to victims whose identities were stolen as part of a $1.5 million fraud scheme he’s admitted to participating in.

According to XXL, the rapper, born Herbert Wright, appeared in a Massachusetts court for a hearing on Friday (July 28), during which he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and once count of making a false statement to a federal official.

“Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career,” U.S. attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement.

“Mr. Wright’s conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions. Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news.”

Levy continued, adding “This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters. This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are.”

Herbo is facing up to 20 years in prison, but is expected to receive a more lenient sentence that could potentially range from two to three years. He is scheduled to return to court to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

In addition to Herbo, five others have been arrested and charged in the scam, which involved the crew using the stolen identities of victims to make lavish purchases, such as exotic vacations, private jets, and even luxury puppies.

The defendants were initially charged in the fraud scheme in 2020, with Herbo receiving an additional count of lying to federal officials the following year. It was alleged he misrepresented the nature of his relationship with promoter Antonio Strong, who authorities believe to be the leader of the fraud scheme, back in 2018.

The Chicago native is also facing firearms charges after allegedly being found in possession of a Glock 33 during a traffic stop in his hometown. The firearm was discovered during a search by police after Herbo was pulled over for a minor traffic violation. He was arrested at the scene and has since been released after posting bond. He is expected to return to court at a later date to face those charges.