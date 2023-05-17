G Herbo Launches ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ Organization For Mental Health

G Herbo is looking to bring awareness to mental health with the launch of Swervin’ Through Stress, the rapper’s new non-profit organization.

On Wednesday (May 17), it was announced that Swervin’ Through Stress will be holding a Black Joy Ride this Saturday (May 20) in conjunction with Social Works, which will begin and end at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago. The event, which will be open to the public, will also include yoga pop-up installations and provide access to local wellness brands.

On Sunday (May 21), Swervin’ Through Stress will cater to women who’ve survived gun violence in a partnership with Free Root Operations Bloom Program. The day will include a trip to a local spa, breathing clinics, and additional sensory wellness activities.

G Herbo attends the DJ Drama listening party at The Classic Cat on February 02, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Erik Voake/Getty Images for MNRK Music Group

G Herbo spoke with Billboard about the inspiration behind his new non-profit and joining the fight to provide resources for those struggling emotionally and mentally.

“Our community doesn’t talk about mental health enough,” Herbo told the outlet. “With Swervin’ Through Stress, I really wanted to create a space where it’s OK for us to talk about what we’re going through. A lot of us can relate to each other’s struggles.”

The rapper has been open about his own battles with mental health in recent years. In 2021, Herbo spoke about being diagnosed with PTSD and seeking therapy during an appearance on Peace Of Mind With Taraji. “At first, I didn’t think it was something I was going to like,” the Humble Beast rapper said at the time. “I didn’t think it was for me. Just talking to somebody about the stuff I experienced; trauma and overcoming that trauma, and how I cope with it on a day-to-day basis, that was the basis of what we talked about in the beginning. But now we talk about everything. Just me being a father, you know, trying to balance out my career, and all of that kind of stuff all [having] to do with trauma.”

G Herbo released his latest project Strictly 4 My Fans 2 in April. The mixtape included guest appearances from GloRilla, Mello Buckzz on the single “Outside” and is the sequel to 2016 project Strictly 4 My Fans.